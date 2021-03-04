Advertisement

‘Diabetes Belt’ runs through much of Appalachia and the Mississippi Delta

In 358 of the 662 counties in the Appalachian and Delta regions, adults had higher-than-average...
In 358 of the 662 counties in the Appalachian and Delta regions, adults had higher-than-average diabetes rates(Source: Associated Press)
By Jamie Grey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Great Health Divide) - In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a map highlighting the Diabetes Belt. The most recently available data shows the problem still exists in the same areas.

In 358 of the 662 counties in the Appalachian and Delta regions, adults had higher-than-average diabetes rates. In the U.S., an average of 13% of adults have diabetes.

In Alabama, 76% of the counties in those regions have higher than average rates. In Arkansas and Mississippi, around 70% of the Delta counties have a higher rate.

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Brewer, 40, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to...
Woman’s body found in ditch in Martin County, Kentucky
Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
UPDATE | Driver charged after backing into convenience store
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak