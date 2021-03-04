Advertisement

Drivers asked to avoid Tanyard Station and Route 60 area

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Barboursville, Chris Tatum, is asking drivers to avoid the area of Taynard Station and Route 60.

The area is still shut down as of Thursday morning.

Highway crews are working to remove the mud and debris from the flooding.

Officials say traffic signals are out because the electronic box was under water. It has to be rebuilt in order for the signals to work.

There’s no word on when Route 60 will reopen.

