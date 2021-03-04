Advertisement

Elderly man seriously burned in Ravenswood-area fire

An elderly man was seriously burned Wednesday in an incident that turned into a large brush...
An elderly man was seriously burned Wednesday in an incident that turned into a large brush fire that destroyed a vehicle in the Ravenswood area.(Ravenswood Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man was seriously burned Wednesday in an incident that turned into a large brush fire that destroyed a vehicle, the Ravenswood Fire Department said.

Firefighters say the victim suffered severe burns when he was burning brush and the fire quickly got out of control. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Cavin Fork Road in the Medina community.

The victim was flown to a burn unit in the region.

According to the Ravenswood Fire Department, nearly 20 units fought the fire, including mutual aid from the Silverton Volunteer Fire Department.

The elderly man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

The town of Pomeroy praises the beauty of the Ohio River and even though the water gets too...
Town of Pomeroy sees high waters
Burg wins and WV girls hoops start
The coroner says it appears April Brewer drowned in high water.
Body found in ditch
Ironton city leaders stop work on floodgates
Ironton city leaders stop work on floodgates