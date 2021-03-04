Elderly man seriously burned in Ravenswood-area fire

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man was seriously burned Wednesday in an incident that turned into a large brush fire that destroyed a vehicle, the Ravenswood Fire Department said.

Firefighters say the victim suffered severe burns when he was burning brush and the fire quickly got out of control. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Cavin Fork Road in the Medina community.

The victim was flown to a burn unit in the region.

According to the Ravenswood Fire Department, nearly 20 units fought the fire, including mutual aid from the Silverton Volunteer Fire Department.

The elderly man’s condition is unknown at this time.

