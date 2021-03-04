Father charged after son shoots self in leg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is just out about a five year old boy who accidentally shot himself last weekend in Charleston.

Police now say that the father will be charged. James Douglas Brown will be charged with child neglect resulting in injury and for being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Earlier, police had told us that the five year old boy was in a parked car in the 100 block of Kanawha Avenue about ten o’clock the night of Feb. 28th.

The father left the car and the child grabbed a gun from the back seat, then fired it. The shot hit the boy in the leg. He survived the shooting.

The father is 48 years old and from Dunbar. They have not arrested him yet, but, he is facing an active warrant.

