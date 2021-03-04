Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dry stretch rolls on as river levels fall

By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunny and dry weather will continue over the next several days, which is certainly good news for areas working to clean up after the recent flooding. The last river in flood is the Ohio River, which is also continuing to fall. Meanwhile, temperatures will be chilly through the weekend before warming back up to springlike levels by the middle of next week.

Thursday morning starts sunny but with a wide range in temperatures. Sheltered valleys and rural locations are seeing readings as low as the upper 20s, while hilltops are starting near 40 degrees. Either way, afternoon temperatures for all locations will reach the low 50s for the afternoon. Mainly sunny and dry conditions will continue, however, northern locations particularly could see a bit of added cloud cover.

The Ohio River at Point Pleasant is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.

Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night into Friday morning with cold temperatures falling to the mid 20s. The Ohio River at Huntington and Ashland will fall below flood stage during this time period.

Abundant sunshine will be seen on Friday, but high temperatures only reach the mid 40s for the afternoon. The Ohio River at Portsmouth is projected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.

Morning clouds on Saturday quickly give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon with continued chilly temperatures only reaching the mid 40s.

Sunday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Monday, expect a sunny day with highs in the mid 50s.

Despite some added cloud cover, Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry with high temperatures getting back to the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
UPDATE | Driver charged after backing into convenience store
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
April Brewer, 40, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to...
Woman’s body found in ditch in Martin County, Kentucky
Fatal crash under investigation
According to the post, the shutdown comes after violations from the night of Saturday, February...
Kanawha County restaurant temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations

Latest News

Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Flood Threats Continue Along The Ohio
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Tony's Tuesday Weather
Tony's Tuesday Weather