Flooding closes roads, displace neighbors in Scioto County

Neighbors in Sciotoville have had to find a new place to go after flooding.
Neighbors in Sciotoville have had to find a new place to go after flooding.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors in Scioto County are dealing with high water, as both the Ohio and Scioto rivers have crested around them.

Two years after moving to Scioto County from northern Minnesota, Jackie Beaver had never seen anything quite like this.

Already about eight to nine feet high, the water just keeps on rising.

“I’m getting pretty scared,” Beaver said. “Cause it was coming up pretty fast and I hope it goes down so we don’t have to evacuate because there’s some people is already evacuating their homes.”

Some of those already evacuated live just down the main road from Beaver on Camp Road, which is almost totally under water. A new, small trailer park has been a victim in the water’s path.

The high water made it impossible for neighbors to go in or out, so they opted to leave until the water went back down.

Becky Grooms, a neighbor across the street, can do nothing but watch and pray.

“My heart just went out to them because that’s their home,” Grooms said.

Portsmouth city officials have closed one of its floodwalls, the one on Third and Madison streets, and closed the bridge carrying state Route 73 over the Scioto River. City officials say they do not plan on closing any more floodwalls around Portsmouth.

