Growing slip damages city property in Paintsville

By WSAZ News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - City garages are in danger in Paintsville, Kentucky Thursday as the ground they sit on continues to crumble.

Paintsville Mayor, Bill Runyon, tells WSAZ, the city has already lost several trucks and an ambulance from the massive slip that is still growing.

The slip is located along 112 River Road along the Levisa Fork, which is a tributary of the Big Sandy River.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Mayor Runyon says he has reached out to Gov. Beshear’s Office for help.

The Mayor of Louisa also says they are willing to send trucks to Paintsville to help.

WSAZ has a crew headed to Paintsville Thursday.

This is a developing story.

