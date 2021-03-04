Advertisement

Herd softball sweeps Akron

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall softball team overcame some early mistakes as the bats caught fire in the season-opening wins over the Akron Zips, 7-4 and 8-0 in five innings, on Wednesday at Dot Hicks Field.

Marshall begins the year 2-0, while the Zips fall to 1-3.

“Great to finally get out and play again after a long time coming,” Herd head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “I think in that first game, there may have been some nerves, or maybe we were pressing a little too much, but we came out of it. And we definitely showed what type of team we are in game two. I was excited to see that.

“We are just tickled to death to be out there playing finally. We were really ready for our season to begin, but then that two-week break was just kind of a shot to the gut. We are just very grateful that we were able to come out and play today.”

The last time Marshall had stepped on the field was March 11, 2020 at No. 11 Kentucky, a span of 357 days. The Herd was scheduled to begin the 2021 season back on Feb. 19 at the Winthrop Kickoff, but due to a pause in activities, Marshall had to miss the Winthrop weekend and the following tournament at Coastal Carolina.

Senior Katie Adams hit four doubles for the day with two in each game. The lefty catcher also threw out two base runners with one caught stealing in each game. Freshman Paige Halliwill got her collegiate career started with a bang, hitting two home runs with one in each contest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

MU SOFTBALL BACK ON THE FIELD
Mountain East Conference honors top players
WVU men's basketball
WVU Falls in OT to Baylor
WVU baseball
WVU baseball put on hold for COVID