Herd softball sweeps Akron

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall softball team overcame some early mistakes as the bats caught fire in the season-opening wins over the Akron Zips, 7-4 and 8-0 in five innings, on Wednesday at Dot Hicks Field.

Marshall begins the year 2-0, while the Zips fall to 1-3.

“Great to finally get out and play again after a long time coming,” Herd head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “I think in that first game, there may have been some nerves, or maybe we were pressing a little too much, but we came out of it. And we definitely showed what type of team we are in game two. I was excited to see that.

“We are just tickled to death to be out there playing finally. We were really ready for our season to begin, but then that two-week break was just kind of a shot to the gut. We are just very grateful that we were able to come out and play today.”

The last time Marshall had stepped on the field was March 11, 2020 at No. 11 Kentucky, a span of 357 days. The Herd was scheduled to begin the 2021 season back on Feb. 19 at the Winthrop Kickoff, but due to a pause in activities, Marshall had to miss the Winthrop weekend and the following tournament at Coastal Carolina.

Senior Katie Adams hit four doubles for the day with two in each game. The lefty catcher also threw out two base runners with one caught stealing in each game. Freshman Paige Halliwill got her collegiate career started with a bang, hitting two home runs with one in each contest.

