High water shuts down roadways Thursday morning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many roads are covered with high water Thursday morning. Here is a list of spots motorists need to be aware of.

West Virginia

Boone County

Little Horse Creek

Cabell County

US-60 mm 8

Bass Avenue

McComas Road

Alt. Rt. 10 at MP 1 to MP 1.50.

US 60 EB & WB @ Bonnie Blvd.

WV 10 @ MP 4.8 to MP

Mason County

Mason Eight Mile Road 3

Boggs Road

Mason WV-2 Huntington Rd. S @ CR 41 3

Mason Black Oak Road

Debbie Road

Jerry’s Run Road

Old Leon Rd.@ WV 62

Salt Creek Road

Crab Creek Road

WV 2 and US-35 1

Tombleson Road

Mason and 80

Gun Club Road

Mason Plain Valley Road

CO 15 and WV 2

WV 62 Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Rd.

Mason Three Mile Creek Road

Charleston Road at Leon Baden Road -- Slip/Rock Fall

Jerry Run Road

Putnam County

Putnam Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out

Scary Creek Road

Scary Creek Road

Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall

Dairy Road

Dry Creek Road

Fudges Creek Road

Little Cabell Creek Road

Wildcat Road

Carson Lane in Ona

Scarberry Hollow Road

US-60 @ WV-193

Lincoln County

Lincoln Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line

Lower Mud River

Six Mile Creek Road

Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road

Logan Mt. Gay Rd

Logan Trace Fork

Crawley Creek Road from Chapmanville to Tomblin store

Logan County

Mud fork

Mingo County

Big Laurel

Left Fork of Goodman Hollow

WV-65 from US-119 to Delbarton

Spruce Creek Road

Old CO 3

Boy Scout Camp Road

Belo Beam Span

Millstone Lane

Wayne County

Big Sandy River Road

Wayne Camp Road

Wayne Webb Road

Ferguson Ridge

Right Fork Mill Creek

Lost Creek

Bull Creek -- Washed Out

Jennies Creek

Left Fork Miller Creek

Stone Coal Branch

Riverbend

Big Sandy River Rd

Plymale Branch

Daisy Lane

Right Fork of Jennies

Lynn Creek

WV 152 near Sycamore Rd

Wayne Eaves Branch Road

Ohio Closures

US 52 EB and WB right lanes is blocked beyond SR-650/Old Castle Pike

SR-650 North at Veterans Way and SR-650 South at CR-405

SR-243 West at Township Road 1010 to before Private Drive 12001

SR 7 south from SR 553 to SR 21

SR-141 in both directions. high water covering road

SR-243 East at Private Road 13439 to before Township Road 1010 all lanes closed.

SR-7 all lanes North and South bound at Private Road 13432

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.