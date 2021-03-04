High water shuts down roadways Thursday morning

Advertisement

Dozens of West Virginia roads closed by high water.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many roads are covered with high water Thursday morning. Here is a list of spots motorists need to be aware of.

West Virginia

Boone County

  • Little Horse Creek

Cabell County

  • US-60 mm 8
  • Bass Avenue
  • McComas Road
  • Alt. Rt. 10 at MP 1 to MP 1.50.
  • US 60 EB & WB @ Bonnie Blvd.
  • WV 10 @ MP 4.8 to MP

Mason County

  • Mason Eight Mile Road 3
  • Boggs Road
  • Mason WV-2 Huntington Rd. S @ CR 41 3
  • Mason Black Oak Road
  • Debbie Road
  • Jerry’s Run Road
  • Old Leon Rd.@ WV 62
  • Salt Creek Road
  • Crab Creek Road
  • WV 2 and US-35 1
  • Tombleson Road
  • Mason and 80
  • Gun Club Road
  • Mason Plain Valley Road
  • CO 15 and WV 2
  • WV 62 Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Rd.
  • Mason Three Mile Creek Road
  • Charleston Road at Leon Baden Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
  • Jerry Run Road

Putnam County

  • Putnam Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out
  • Scary Creek Road
  • Scary Creek Road
  • Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
  • Dairy Road
  • Dry Creek Road
  • Fudges Creek Road
  • Little Cabell Creek Road
  • Wildcat Road
  • Carson Lane in Ona
  • Scarberry Hollow Road
  • US-60 @ WV-193

Lincoln County

  • Lincoln Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line
  • Lower Mud River
  • Six Mile Creek Road
  • Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road
  • Logan Mt. Gay Rd
  • Logan Trace Fork
  • Crawley Creek Road from Chapmanville to Tomblin store

Logan County

  • Mud fork

Mingo County

  • Big Laurel
  • Left Fork of Goodman Hollow
  • WV-65 from US-119 to Delbarton
  • Spruce Creek Road
  • Old CO 3
  • Boy Scout Camp Road
  • Belo Beam Span
  • Millstone Lane

Wayne County

  • Big Sandy River Road
  • Wayne Camp Road
  • Wayne Webb Road
  • Ferguson Ridge
  • Right Fork Mill Creek
  • Lost Creek
  • Bull Creek -- Washed Out
  • Jennies Creek
  • Left Fork Miller Creek
  • Stone Coal Branch
  • Riverbend
  • Big Sandy River Rd
  • Plymale Branch
  • Daisy Lane
  • Right Fork of Jennies
  • Lynn Creek
  • WV 152 near Sycamore Rd
  • Wayne Eaves Branch Road

Ohio Closures

  • US 52 EB and WB right lanes is blocked beyond SR-650/Old Castle Pike
  • SR-650 North at Veterans Way and SR-650 South at CR-405
  • SR-243 West at Township Road 1010 to before Private Drive 12001
  • SR 7 south from SR 553 to SR 21
  • SR-141 in both directions. high water covering road
  • SR-243 East at Private Road 13439 to before Township Road 1010 all lanes closed.
  • SR-7 all lanes North and South bound at Private Road 13432

