High water shuts down roadways Thursday morning
Flood waters hamper morning commute
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many roads are covered with high water Thursday morning. Here is a list of spots motorists need to be aware of.
West Virginia
Boone County
- Little Horse Creek
Cabell County
- US-60 mm 8
- Bass Avenue
- McComas Road
- Alt. Rt. 10 at MP 1 to MP 1.50.
- US 60 EB & WB @ Bonnie Blvd.
- WV 10 @ MP 4.8 to MP
Mason County
- Mason Eight Mile Road 3
- Boggs Road
- Mason WV-2 Huntington Rd. S @ CR 41 3
- Mason Black Oak Road
- Debbie Road
- Jerry’s Run Road
- Old Leon Rd.@ WV 62
- Salt Creek Road
- Crab Creek Road
- WV 2 and US-35 1
- Tombleson Road
- Mason and 80
- Gun Club Road
- Mason Plain Valley Road
- CO 15 and WV 2
- WV 62 Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Rd.
- Mason Three Mile Creek Road
- Charleston Road at Leon Baden Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
- Jerry Run Road
Putnam County
- Putnam Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out
- Scary Creek Road
- Scary Creek Road
- Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
- Dairy Road
- Dry Creek Road
- Fudges Creek Road
- Little Cabell Creek Road
- Wildcat Road
- Carson Lane in Ona
- Scarberry Hollow Road
- US-60 @ WV-193
Lincoln County
- Lincoln Hamlin Rd near Putnam County Line
- Lower Mud River
- Six Mile Creek Road
- Crawley Creek Road at Sawmill Road
- Logan Mt. Gay Rd
- Logan Trace Fork
- Crawley Creek Road from Chapmanville to Tomblin store
Logan County
- Mud fork
Mingo County
- Big Laurel
- Left Fork of Goodman Hollow
- WV-65 from US-119 to Delbarton
- Spruce Creek Road
- Old CO 3
- Boy Scout Camp Road
- Belo Beam Span
- Millstone Lane
Wayne County
- Big Sandy River Road
- Wayne Camp Road
- Wayne Webb Road
- Ferguson Ridge
- Right Fork Mill Creek
- Lost Creek
- Bull Creek -- Washed Out
- Jennies Creek
- Left Fork Miller Creek
- Stone Coal Branch
- Riverbend
- Big Sandy River Rd
- Plymale Branch
- Daisy Lane
- Right Fork of Jennies
- Lynn Creek
- WV 152 near Sycamore Rd
- Wayne Eaves Branch Road
Ohio Closures
- US 52 EB and WB right lanes is blocked beyond SR-650/Old Castle Pike
- SR-650 North at Veterans Way and SR-650 South at CR-405
- SR-243 West at Township Road 1010 to before Private Drive 12001
- SR 7 south from SR 553 to SR 21
- SR-141 in both directions. high water covering road
- SR-243 East at Private Road 13439 to before Township Road 1010 all lanes closed.
- SR-7 all lanes North and South bound at Private Road 13432
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.