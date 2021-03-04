Hiring event Thursday

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are looking for a job, get your resume ready Thursday.

United Talent Staffing is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at the company’s Charleston branch on 500 Leon Sullivan way.

The recruiting event is for NGK Spark Plug Plant.

It is looking for warehouse and production assistants for both full-time work and temporary work.

United Talent Staffing says applicants do not need any experience, but will need a high school diploma or GED and be able to lift 50 pounds.

The jobs pay between $11 to $11.50 an hour.

