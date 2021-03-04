Kenova Native, former Intuit CEO hosts Marshall University Panel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University held a “CEO Panel” discussion Wednesday that featured messages about managing through difficult times in life, and believing in one’s self.

The panel featured Shellye Archambeau, one of technology’s first black CEOs, and Chris Gardner, entrepreneur and subject of the film “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Former CEO of Intuit and panel host Brad Smith said, “It’s a real treat to hear their messages being communicated to the next generation, knowing that it will inspire them and give belief they can do anything as well.”

Smith answered one audience member’s question about having to leave West Virginia to succeed, saying, “Create the future you want. 75 percent of net new jobs are created by start-ups, and we have a real opportunity in West Virginia to create the next Amazon, the next Intuit, the next MetricStream. All these companies are coming to you through remote work, and we have an exciting set of initiatives that will be coming where people will be able to participate with the Silicon Valley or Wall Street without ever leaving the beautiful mountains of West Virginia.”

The initiative, brought on by a partnership between Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia University, and the State’s Tourism Department, will feature legislation that will be “friendly towards remote workers and the companies they work for,” according to Smith.

Smith hopes the Remote Worker Program will feature community events for the public and that companies will be involved with multiple locations. Smith said, “We’ve decided that this State is 55 counties strong. It’s not going to be one location. It’s going to be everyone, and you’ll hear more, and in terms of talking to the companies, I’ve been talking about this for some time. I’ve been talking about this program since 2018.”

The Remote Worker Program is projected to begin this spring. Smith says a teaser about the program can be found at the Department of Tourism’s website.

Smith joined us on the WSAZ NOW Desk Wednesday night.

