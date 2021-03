Kentucky officials to request two federal disaster declarations; FEMA officials to visit the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and fellow state officials on Thursday said they will reach out for every bit of federal assistance available to help flood-stricken residents.

They said FEMA officials will be on the ground Monday, March 8, to survey damage, including to private property and homes.

During the governor’s afternoon news briefing, Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to the governor, spoke about the devastation, including where a landslide happened in Paintsville.

Adkins said state officials will ask for two federal disaster declarations – for the ice storm in mid-February and the weekend flooding. He advised homeowners to document as much of the damage as possible, especially with photos.

“You’re not forgotten,” Adkins said. “We’re here every step of the way,” he said, saying state officials are working for every bit of federal assistance available to residents … Folks, my heart hurts to see our people hurting. But I can assure you that you have not been forgotten.”

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said there have been 64 declarations to date statewide.

“This one is not over, folks,” he said. “This is still an active event.”

In his daily COVID-19 report, Beshear announced 1,068 new cases. He said the positivity rate had fallen to 4.45%, the lowest since Oct. 12.

The governor announced 28 more deaths.

Regarding the vaccination effort, Beshear said 760,585 Kentuckians have at least had their first vaccine. He announced 567 vaccination locations statewide, 157 which were added this week. The governor also announced a new Walmart vaccination location in Pike County.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.