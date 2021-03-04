Advertisement

New women’s health and pediatric center opens in Ironton

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A new women’s health and pediatric center has opened in Ironton.

The Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organizations’ Family Medical Centers says “Nancy’s Place” has opened.

It’s located at 115 N. 3rd Street. It’s occupying half of what used to be the “Bellefonte Building.”

This is the newest Family Medical Center. It will provide family practice, complete women’s health services, behavioral health, and pediatrics.

To make an appointment or to find out more information, call 740-302-1777.

