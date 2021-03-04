UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak

UPDATE 3/4/21 @ 11:00 a.m.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Columbia Gas says they responded to a service line leak.

It originally came in as a gas leak, according to the Fayette Township Fire District.

The leak happened at the old Ponderosa building on CR 410.

Officials with Columbia Gas say the leak has been fixed and there is no threat.

There is no word on what caused the leak.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Columbia Gas is on scene of a “major gas leak.”

According to the Fayette Township Fire District, it happened at the old Ponderosa building on CR 410.

CR 410 is shut down at this time.

The McDonald’s in the area has been evacuated and closed. Businesses nearby are being evacuated, officials say.

No other information has been released.

