Ohio moves into next phase of vaccine distribution

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio moved into the next phase of Covid-19 vaccine distribution on Thursday. The next step includes Phase 1C and Phase 2.

The first step of Phase 2 includes Ohioans age 60 and older.

The following groups are involved in Phase 1C:

Individuals living with type 1 diabetes

Women who are pregnant

Bone marrow transplant recipients

Individuals living with ALS

Individuals working in childcare services

Individuals working in funeral services

Law enforcement and corrections officers

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine said more than 900,000 Ohioans are now eligible for the vaccine.

Local health departments are now scheduling appointments for people in those groups, and vaccinations have already begun in some counties. You can contact your local health department by using their COVID-19 hotline, visiting their Facebook page or visiting their website.

According to Lawrence County Health Department Public Health Information Officer Debbie Fisher, the Ohio Department of Health is launching a statewide appointment scheduling system. That should be available to the public soon.

Local health departments have also received shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fisher said distribution of that shot will begin in Lawrence County soon. In Gallia County, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will begin next week.

Gov. Dewine said Ohio will get 96,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot in the first week.

