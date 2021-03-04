Ohio vs. BGSU Friday game is canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no basketball games this week for the Ohio Bobcats as they will not be playing Bowling Green Friday March 5th. This is the second time the Bobcats have been forced to cancel their game because of COVID-19 concerns. The Mid-American Conference also announced Miami, Ohio at Akron will not be played or rescheduled. The MAC Championship Basketball Tournament is slated to start March 11th in Cleveland.

