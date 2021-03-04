Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that weren’t related to his police work, authorities said.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the force, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail for processing, according to a statement from the police department. A lawyer for him couldn’t immediately be identified.

Riser was arrested in connection with two unconnected killings in 2017, police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference. He said the deaths were related to Riser’s off-duty conduct, and not his job, and that Riser was identified as a suspect in 2019.

“We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders,” Garcia said.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Police said he has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

“We’re going to expedite our process so this individual is no longer with the department,” Garcia said.

“We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge,” the chief said, noting that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office said her office didn’t have information on the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Brewer, 40, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to...
Woman’s body found in ditch in Martin County, Kentucky
No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
UPDATE | Driver charged after backing into convenience store
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Fatal crash under investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election is being probed.
Election fraud probe involving Trump heads to Georgia grand jury
Thursday marks the 72nd anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire that claimed the lives of...
Ceremony held to honor 72nd anniversary of Woolworth building fire