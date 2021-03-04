The ‘Burg advances & girls hoops starts in WV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As one sport in Ohio is wrapping up, another one is just getting started in West Virginia. The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates defeated Eastern Brown by a final of 56-41 and are advancing to the Ohio Division III regional final. They will be playing Hiland on Saturday and a win will put them in the state’s final four.

Meanwhile in West Virginia, girls high school basketball finally started but there were a few local games tipping off thanks to delays from snow, ice and flooding. The Lincoln County Panthers beat Ripley by a final of 58-52. Here are the final scores from Wednesday and the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

WV GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lincoln County 58, Ripley 52

Midland Trail 47, Greenbrier West 29

Parkersburg Catholic 56, Ravenswood 29

Summers County 82, Bluefield 35

