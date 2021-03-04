Town of Pomeroy sees high waters

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Blocks of businesses sit parallel to the Ohio River in Pomeroy, which is why flooding isn’t anything new for them.

“When you own a business along the river, you have to be ready for it,” said Paige Cleek, who owns Front Paige Outfitters along Main Street.

Though the water remains high, business owners say they did not have to deal with the floods inside their stores this time around.

“(It) came right to the edge of the street.”

Right now, the town has no floodwall protecting its land or businesses but business owners say that’s how they like it.

“I love looking out and seeing that river,” Cleek told WSAZ. “It’s calming, it’s beautiful and that’s what brings people to town, is the river.”

Cleek’s business was one of dozens that badly flooded in 2018. And, with no floodwall, the possibility of water getting where it’s not welcome is always there.

“It would take away the ambiance and it would take away what we love, which is the riverfront,” she said. “I think it would distract what we have here.”

