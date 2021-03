CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A portion of Route 60 in Barboursville reopened Thursday afternoon following major flooding.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum tells WSAZ.com the portion of Route 60 from the Main Street entrance in Barboursville to Mall Road is now open for traffic.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.