Winter storm cleanup planned for Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A winter storm cleanup is planned for residents of Boyd County.

The Boyd County Fiscal Court has initiated the cleanup effort for the county, including the city of Ashland and Catlettsburg.

Starting on March 8, residents will be able to drop off their tree-related debris to the Boyd County Road Department at 12327 Anthony Drive in Ashland. This will be available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you can’t haul your debris to the designated drop off location, you can request curbside pickup. In order to qualify, the tree-related debris must be stacked and readily available within ten feet of the curb or road. There may be a delay in pickup. To request curbside pickup, call 1-844-519-2693.

No payment will be requested. If you are asked, contact law enforcement.

For any questions, call 1-844-519-2693.

