WSAZ Now Desk | Growing slip damages Paintsville city property

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - City garages are in danger in Paintsville, Kentucky Thursday as the ground they sit on continues to crumble.

The city has already lost two dump trucks, two pickup trucks, a Chevy Tahoe and an ambulance from the massive slip that is still growing.

John Lowe joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the situation and help that is on the way to the area.

