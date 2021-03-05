$1.5M federal grant to help West Virginia businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia senators say a $1.5 million federal grant will help set up an emergency loan fund for businesses affected by the pandemic.

A news release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin says the grant was awarded to National Capital Investment Fund, Inc.

in Charles Town and came from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The money will help the group launch an Emergency Response Loan Fund and expand technical assistance services for struggling businesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.