Advertisement

Baby supply give away Friday

The free supplies are available at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Baby Love pantry hosts drive thru giveaway event
Baby Love pantry hosts drive thru giveaway event(weau)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents and young children can pick up some much needed baby supplies for free Friday.

The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church on Frontier Drive is hosting a “Baby Love Pantry” drive thru giveaway today from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Parents can receive 25 free diapers, a package of wipes and formula.

Parents will need to bring their I.D. and proof of the child’s birth.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river
James Douglas Brown
Father charged after son shoots self in leg

Latest News

Pike Medical Center expands vaccine registration
Pikeville Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccine to those 16+
Floodgates at 10th and 12th street entrances of Harris Riverfront park in Huntington, W.Va. are...
Huntington floodgates are coming down
A driver walks away from a crash after car hits utility pole and rolls down embankment.
Cars hits utility pole, rolls down hill
Floyd County fire crews battle two early morning fires.
Crews battle two fires in Floyd County, Kentucky