Baby supply give away Friday
The free supplies are available at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents and young children can pick up some much needed baby supplies for free Friday.
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church on Frontier Drive is hosting a “Baby Love Pantry” drive thru giveaway today from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Parents can receive 25 free diapers, a package of wipes and formula.
Parents will need to bring their I.D. and proof of the child’s birth.
