Baby supply give away Friday

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents and young children can pick up some much needed baby supplies for free Friday.

The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church on Frontier Drive is hosting a “Baby Love Pantry” drive thru giveaway today from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Parents can receive 25 free diapers, a package of wipes and formula.

Parents will need to bring their I.D. and proof of the child’s birth.

