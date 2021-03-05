Cabell County Schools back to in-person learning

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After almost a year, Thursday marked the first day that all students and teachers were allowed back in the classroom at Cabell County Schools.

Teachers are enforcing new reminders that students at Cabell County Schools have to get used to, such as carrying around desk shields.

“It’s a little annoying having to get used to another thing this year,” Huntington East Middle School sixth-grader Andy Blackman said.

School officials said they’re adjustments that had to be made, so students like Blackman could return to school five days a week in-person after nearly a year.

“The shields, they are always going with them,” Huntington East Middle School sixth grade math teacher Jamie Schafer said.

Huntington East Middle school teacher Jamie Schafer says students must carry their individual shields from class to class.

When lunchtime rolls around, an assigned seat number is written on the side of all shields, letting students know where to eat.

“I don’t like not being able to sit with my friends at lunch,” Blackman said, in reference to new procedures that created obstacles early on, and even concerns for some.

“I was excited to see all my friends again, of course, but I was nervous ‘cause I thought it was going to be really crowded and I didn’t wanna be crowded cause I’m kind of a germaphobe,” Huntington East Middle School sixth-grader Caroline Grimes said.

Educators and students alike said it’s taking time to adjust to a new environment in order to learn, all while staying safe.

“Most of all it’s helping us prevent the spread, which I think is the most positive thing,” Grimes said.

