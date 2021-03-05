Advertisement

Cars hits utility pole, rolls down hill

A driver walks away from a crash after car hits utility pole and rolls down embankment.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATALICO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The driver was able to walk away after a car struck a utility pole, rolled down an embankment and into a park trailer.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the car was traveling north on Sissonville Drive in Pocatalico just past Derricks Creek Road.

The car hit the pole and rolled down an embankment.

It came to a rest on its top, propped against a parked trailer.

No one was injured.

Sissonville Drive was down to one lane.

