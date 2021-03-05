Cars hits utility pole, rolls down hill
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATALICO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The driver was able to walk away after a car struck a utility pole, rolled down an embankment and into a park trailer.
It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters say the car was traveling north on Sissonville Drive in Pocatalico just past Derricks Creek Road.
The car hit the pole and rolled down an embankment.
It came to a rest on its top, propped against a parked trailer.
No one was injured.
Sissonville Drive was down to one lane.
