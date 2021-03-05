Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 287 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 5, 2021, there have been 2,218,488 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,964 total cases and 2,318 total deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Webster County, a 76-year old female from Monroe County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Monroe County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and a 93-year old female from Wood County.

287 new cases have been received within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,144 current active cases.

124,502 individuals have recovered from the virus.

323,811 people have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 208,994 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,240), Berkeley (9,751), Boone (1,599), Braxton (780), Brooke (2,021), Cabell (7,880), Calhoun (231), Clay (382), Doddridge (469), Fayette (2,710), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,081), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,277), Harrison (4,866), Jackson (1,674), Jefferson (3,666), Kanawha (12,201), Lewis (1,050), Lincoln (1,236), Logan (2,722), Marion (3,705), Marshall (3,029), Mason (1,780), McDowell (1,361), Mercer (4,241), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,143), Monongalia (8,129), Monroe (956), Morgan (936), Nicholas (1,192), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,561), Putnam (4,253), Raleigh (4,797), Randolph (2,409), Ritchie (625), Roane (500), Summers (707), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (507), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,707), Wayne (2,634), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,129), Wyoming (1,751).

