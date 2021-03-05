Crews battle two fires in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling two fires in Floyd County, Kentucky early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police dispatchers tell us the first fire broke around 4:30 a.m. at a family home in Middle Creek on State Road Fork. It’s near the Magoffin / Floyd County line.

Everyone made it out safely. There is extensive damage to the home.

Crews are still on the scene of the second fire in David, Kentucky.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Middle Creek at 6:45 a.m.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire, but didn’t have further information.

