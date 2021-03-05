Advertisement

Crews battling fire in Ravenswood apartment complex

Jackson County dispatchers say the fire started at the Washington Motel Apartments on...
(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a fire in a Ravenswood apartment complex Friday morning.

Jackson County dispatchers say the fire started at the Washington Motel Apartments on Washington Street.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ there are no reported injuries in the fire.

Fire departments from Ripley, Ravenswood, and Cottageville responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

