Crews battling fire in Ravenswood apartment complex

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a fire in a Ravenswood apartment complex Friday morning.

Jackson County dispatchers say the fire started at the Washington Motel Apartments on Washington Street.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ there are no reported injuries in the fire.

Fire departments from Ripley, Ravenswood, and Cottageville responded to the scene.

