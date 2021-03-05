Crews fight structure fire in Kanawha County
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene late Thursday night of a structure fire with possible entrapment in the Pratt area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
They said it involves a residential dwelling in the 200 block of Center Street.
The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m.
