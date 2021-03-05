Crews fight structure fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene late Thursday night of a structure fire with possible entrapment in the Pratt area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They said it involves a residential dwelling in the 200 block of Center Street.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

