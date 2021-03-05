Father arrested after 5-year-old son is injured in accidental shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A father has been arrested following an incident where his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself last week.

James Brown, 48, was wanted on child neglect charges and for being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The incident happened in Charleston on February 28. Police say the five-year-old boy was in a parked car in the 100 block of Kanawha Avenue.

According to police, the boy grabbed a gun from the backseat when Brown got out of the car.

The boy suffered an gunshot wound to the leg.

Brown is currently at the Charleston Police Department Booking office.

