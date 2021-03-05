Advertisement

Fayette County woman receives nearly 6-year prison sentence for federal drug crime

A woman from Fayette County was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for a drug crime...
A woman from Fayette County was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for a drug crime involving methamphetamine,(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fayette County was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for a drug crime involving methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said.

Trina Tellez-Mullins, 36, of Oak Hill, received 70 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Tellez-Mullins had about 433 grams of meth on her when she was stopped at the Greyhound station in Beckley. They said the meth had been sent from California in a controlled delivery.

“The excellent investigative work of DEA prevented approximately 433 grams of meth from being distributed in our communities,” Johnston said in a news release. “It is only by working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners that we can ensure defendants like Tellez-Mullins are held accountable.”

