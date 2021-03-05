First Warning Forecast | Sunshine sticks around, but temperatures turn chillier

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Water levels continue to recede across the region as sunny and dry days persist. This will be the trend through the weekend and beginning of next week. However, temperatures fall to below-seasonable norms through the weekend before recovering to springlike levels towards the middle of next week.

Friday morning starts with pretty cold temperatures down in the low to mid 20s, even some upper teens in the most rural locations. The sky is clear to start and will remain sunny throughout the day. However, high temperatures only reach the mid 40s for the afternoon with a northwesterly breeze.

Friday night into Saturday morning will see a mostly clear sky as lows fall to the mid 20s. Across northeastern parts of the region and into the mountains, a bit of added cloud cover and a few flurries are possible.

Saturday afternoon stays sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Sunday provides much of the same.

Temperatures finally begin warming up again on Monday. While the morning starts in the mid 20s, the afternoon finishes in the mid 50s. Abundant sunshine continues.

Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low 60s. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday as well with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

A few light showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but any substantial precipitation still looks to be lacking over the next seven days. Thursday afternoon will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.