Advertisement

Floodwaters leave behind massive road slip, only way in and out for community members

Sawmill Road in Chapmanville is the only way in and out for dozens of families. Now, many are...
Sawmill Road in Chapmanville is the only way in and out for dozens of families. Now, many are concerned as floodwaters have left a massive slip.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people in Chapmanville are expressing their concern after the recent floodwaters left a massive slip in the only road to get to and from their homes.

“Right now, I don’t think a fire truck would be able to get up there, it wouldn’t be safe for them to pass over because there isn’t enough room,” said Stuard Haugen, who is lives off of Sawmill Road. “If they (did,) it would probably break off. Even EMS, ambulances are really heavy and then if it breaks off, how long is it going to be for us to get out?”

Sawmill Road in Chapmanville is the only way in and out for dozens of families. Community members said the road was not always in the best condition but now they have a “natural disaster” on their hands.

“(There are) some folks that (live here and) are really in sick conditions,” said Ricky Adkins. “It’s bad to be sick but it’s bad also to be sick and be trapped and can’t get out to get to a hospital for medical attention.”

Adkins said he’s worried that emergency vehicles would not be able to make it past the slip to tend to anyone in need.

Logan County Schools told WSAZ they had to stop allowing buses to drive up and down Sawmill Road because of the slip.

“It’s very unsafe. We have a school bus driver who lives up here and she brings her bus home (usually) but she is unable do that now,” said Kayla Horton. “She can’t even run up the holler to pick the kids up for school, so that’s a big issue.”

In a statement to WSAZ, Rob Pennington, the Department of Highways District 2 Maintenance Engineer, said they have “identified the slide and have begun working on a solution.” Pennington and the county administrator in Logan County are working together “to choose the solution that fits the area best.”

In the meantime, DOH has put up cones and signs to alert the public to use caution until the slip is fixed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river
James Douglas Brown
Father charged after son shoots self in leg

Latest News

Parts of Kanawha County, including Sissonville, were hit hard by flooding Sunday into Monday.
Kanawha Co. offering flood debris removal for eligible residents
A trial date for two of three people charged in the murder of a man from Pikeville was set...
Trial date set for two suspects in Pike County murder case
WVU beats TCU
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sets goal to end all health orders
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sets goal to end all health orders