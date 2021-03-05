Advertisement

Friday road closures; high water lingers

Road closure list for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Road closure list for Friday, March 5, 2021.(WAGM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood waters are lingering in many areas, closing roads to motorists again Friday. Here is the latest list of affected roads from state transportation departments in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

West Virginia closures:

Cabell Cpunty

  • Wildcat Road

Mason County

  • Gun Club Road
  • Waterloo Road
  • Salt Creek Road
  • Three Mile Creek Road
  • Debbie Road
  • Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Road
  • Mason and 80
  • Black Oak Road
  • Boggs Road

Putnam County

  • Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
  • Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out

Wayne County

  • Daisy Lane
  • Booth Branch
  • WV 52 at Jennies Creek
  • CO 015/02 Stowers Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
  • Porters Fork Road -- Unknown Trees in lines
  • Lynn Creek
  • CO 007/40 Coplen Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
  • Bee Branch Road
  • North Jefferson -- Slip/Rock Fall
  • CO 007/01 Cedar Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
  • Buffalo Creek -- Slip/Rock Fall
  • Goodwill Road -- Trees in line
  • WV 152 near Sycamore Rd
  • CO 020/03 O’Dell Branch -- Tree in lines
  • Big Sandy River Road -- Roadway Washed Out
  • Camp Road
  • Wayne Cole Branch Harp Road -- Slip/tRock Fall
  • Big Branch Road
  • Plymale Branch
  • Plymale Branch Road -- Roadway Washed out
  • Coal Branch
  • Webb Road
  • Paddle Creek -- Slip/Rock
  • Big Sandy River Road
  • Right Fork of Jennies Creek
  • Ferguson Ridge -- Roadway Washed Out
  • Right Fork Mill Creek
  • Lost Creek Road
  • Bull Creek -- Roadway Washed Out
  • Riverbend -- Washed Out

Kentucky closures:

  • KY-0001 between Hopewell Rd. and KY 3306
  • KY-3294 Closed at 20th Street at flood gate
  • KY-1043 closed at mile marker 4.2
  • KY-2037 at mile marker .85
  • KY-0194 at mile marker 4
  • KY-0122

Ohio Closures

  • US-52 East at SR-650/Old Castle Pike
  • SR-650 South at CR-27
  • SR-650 at CR-405 to Veterans Way
  • SR-7 closed from Private Road 13432 to Township Road 1386,

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river
James Douglas Brown
Father charged after son shoots self in leg

Latest News

Gov. Justice expected to reduce COVID restrictions
W. Va. Governor Justice to announce lowering COVID restrictions
Floods cause major road slip
Parts of Kanawha County, including Sissonville, were hit hard by flooding Sunday into Monday.
Kanawha Co. offering flood debris removal for eligible residents
A trial date for two of three people charged in the murder of a man from Pikeville was set...
Trial date set for two suspects in Pike County murder case