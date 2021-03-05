Friday road closures; high water lingers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood waters are lingering in many areas, closing roads to motorists again Friday. Here is the latest list of affected roads from state transportation departments in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

West Virginia closures:

Cabell Cpunty

Wildcat Road

Mason County

Gun Club Road

Waterloo Road

Salt Creek Road

Three Mile Creek Road

Debbie Road

Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Road

Mason and 80

Black Oak Road

Boggs Road

Putnam County

Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall

Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out

Wayne County

Daisy Lane

Booth Branch

WV 52 at Jennies Creek

CO 015/02 Stowers Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines

Porters Fork Road -- Unknown Trees in lines

Lynn Creek

CO 007/40 Coplen Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines

Bee Branch Road

North Jefferson -- Slip/Rock Fall

CO 007/01 Cedar Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines

Buffalo Creek -- Slip/Rock Fall

Goodwill Road -- Trees in line

WV 152 near Sycamore Rd

CO 020/03 O’Dell Branch -- Tree in lines

Big Sandy River Road -- Roadway Washed Out

Camp Road

Wayne Cole Branch Harp Road -- Slip/tRock Fall

Big Branch Road

Plymale Branch

Plymale Branch Road -- Roadway Washed out

Coal Branch

Webb Road

Paddle Creek -- Slip/Rock

Big Sandy River Road

Right Fork of Jennies Creek

Ferguson Ridge -- Roadway Washed Out

Right Fork Mill Creek

Lost Creek Road

Bull Creek -- Roadway Washed Out

Riverbend -- Washed Out

Kentucky closures:

KY-0001 between Hopewell Rd. and KY 3306

KY-3294 Closed at 20th Street at flood gate

KY-1043 closed at mile marker 4.2

KY-2037 at mile marker .85

KY-0194 at mile marker 4

KY-0122

Ohio Closures

US-52 East at SR-650/Old Castle Pike

SR-650 South at CR-27

SR-650 at CR-405 to Veterans Way

SR-7 closed from Private Road 13432 to Township Road 1386,

