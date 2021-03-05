Friday road closures; high water lingers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood waters are lingering in many areas, closing roads to motorists again Friday. Here is the latest list of affected roads from state transportation departments in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
West Virginia closures:
Cabell Cpunty
- Wildcat Road
Mason County
- Gun Club Road
- Waterloo Road
- Salt Creek Road
- Three Mile Creek Road
- Debbie Road
- Charleston Road @ Eight Mile Road
- Mason and 80
- Black Oak Road
- Boggs Road
Putnam County
- Round Knob Road -- Slip/Rock Fall
- Heizer Creek Road -- Roadway Washed Out
Wayne County
- Daisy Lane
- Booth Branch
- WV 52 at Jennies Creek
- CO 015/02 Stowers Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
- Porters Fork Road -- Unknown Trees in lines
- Lynn Creek
- CO 007/40 Coplen Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
- Bee Branch Road
- North Jefferson -- Slip/Rock Fall
- CO 007/01 Cedar Branch -- Unknown Trees in lines
- Buffalo Creek -- Slip/Rock Fall
- Goodwill Road -- Trees in line
- WV 152 near Sycamore Rd
- CO 020/03 O’Dell Branch -- Tree in lines
- Big Sandy River Road -- Roadway Washed Out
- Camp Road
- Wayne Cole Branch Harp Road -- Slip/tRock Fall
- Big Branch Road
- Plymale Branch
- Plymale Branch Road -- Roadway Washed out
- Coal Branch
- Webb Road
- Paddle Creek -- Slip/Rock
- Big Sandy River Road
- Right Fork of Jennies Creek
- Ferguson Ridge -- Roadway Washed Out
- Right Fork Mill Creek
- Lost Creek Road
- Bull Creek -- Roadway Washed Out
- Riverbend -- Washed Out
Kentucky closures:
- KY-0001 between Hopewell Rd. and KY 3306
- KY-3294 Closed at 20th Street at flood gate
- KY-1043 closed at mile marker 4.2
- KY-2037 at mile marker .85
- KY-0194 at mile marker 4
- KY-0122
Ohio Closures
- US-52 East at SR-650/Old Castle Pike
- SR-650 South at CR-27
- SR-650 at CR-405 to Veterans Way
- SR-7 closed from Private Road 13432 to Township Road 1386,
