Governor Justice announces lessening of restrictions for bars, restaurants and businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Justice has announced restaurants and bars will move to 100% of their seating capacity.

This is provided that social distancing can be maintained.

He made the announcement during a press conference Friday.

The restrictions will be lifted at midnight.

Governor Justice says to keep your mask on at all times unless you’re eating or drinking.

There will be no standing room for people to congregate in bars.

For small businesses and retail stores, the capacity limitation will be lifted. Masks are still required.

Governor Justice says we are not backing off of the mask mandate at this time. The mandatory face covering requirement is still in effect.

“I’m gonna continue to listen to the medical experts,” Governor Justice says when it comes to keeping the mask mandate.

As far as other venues, the capacity limit will be increased for other businesses that still have restrictions like gyms, fitness centers and museums. The governor says they can go to 100% capacity as well. This is only if social distancing is done properly.

With the gathering limit, it will be at 100 people.

The governor announced youth travel sports may take place unless you are in a red county.

As far as fairs and festivals go, Governor Justice says he’s hopeful these will occur. He says as we get closer, they will clarify the guidelines.

Governor Justice also mentioned that Thursday marked the one year anniversary when the governor issued a state of preparedness for COVID-19.

More pharmacies have been added to the federal pharmacy partnership with the coronavirus vaccine. The governor says in addition to Walgreens, pharmacies in the Medicine Shop Network of independent pharmacies, such as Fruth Pharmacy will be included. They will begin next week.

