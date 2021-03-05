W. Va. Governor Justice expected to announce lowering COVID restrictions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to reduce Coronavirus restrictions during his COVID-19 news conference Friday morning.

This would come two weeks after he increased restaurant and business capacity on Feb. 19.

On Wednesday, Justice also lowered the age to receive the COVID vaccine from 65 to 50 in West Virginia.

The Governor’s press conference is set for 10:30 Friday morning.

