Huntington floodgates are coming down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington will begin taking down the gates in the flood wall Friday morning.

City spokesperson Bryan Chambers says crews are heading out to remove the barriers because the flood water has receded from the Ohio River.

Only about three feet of the gates were put up at the two openings around Harris Riverfront Park earlier this week.

The water ended up about four feet above flood stage. However, that was not enough water to spill out into town from the river side of the flood wall.

It’s not known how long it will be before the roads reopen where the gates are currently blocking them.

