Jackson Co. Sheriff switches political party affiliation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The sheriff of Jackson County, West Virginia changed his political affiliation Thursday, citing frustration with lawmakers at the federal level.

Ross Mellinger, who was elected as a Democrat in November, is now a member of the Republican Party.

He said that he’s been contemplating the change for a while but the final straw came after the House of Representatives passed a police reform bill down party lines.

The bill would eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement, ban no-knock warrants, choke holds, mandates data collection on police encounters, prohibits racial and religious profiling and redirects funding to community-based policing programs.

The reform bill comes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020.

The trial for the officer accused of putting his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him, begins on March 8.

Sheriff Mellinger says there are parts of the bill that are tolerable but overall believes

“It’s as close to anti-law enforcement as it becomes.” He went on to say “you can’t continue to support a party nationally that doesn’t support law enforcement.”

His frustration with the democratic party lies at the national level, not the local level.

“It’s just trying to create a more unified, strong and positive front from the law enforcement perspective and ultimately we’re drawing that line in the sand. Again, from a nationally party perspective, if you don’t support law enforcement, we’re not going to support you and we have to take care of our brother men,” Mellinger said.

