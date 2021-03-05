Advertisement

Kanawha Co. offering flood debris removal for eligible residents

Parts of Kanawha County, including Sissonville, were hit hard by flooding Sunday into Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County is reviewing requests to help residents with debris removal following the flooding that took place from Feb. 28 through March 2.

Through March 9, residents can submit a request for help by calling the county planning office at 304-357-0570. You can also text pictures and information to (304) KC4-HELP (304-524-4357).

Once information has been submitted, a representative will review the request.

If a request is deemed eligible, staff will follow up to help check for damages and make arrangements for curbside pickup of debris.

