Marshall issues cease and desist order to student organizations for violations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has issued a cease and desist letter to all Greek fraternities and sororities Friday.

This means all Greek life activities on and off campus have been suspended until a full investigation is complete.

Allegations of violations of the university’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols were reported to the offices of Student Conduct and Fraternity and Sorority Life.

According to Marshall University, the allegations include large parties with no masks or social distancing. There are pictures and videos on social media, as well as witness reports.

Officials say there was a secondary report of bullying. It’s under investigation.

The list of student organizations affected by the decision include:

  • Alpha Chi Omega Sorority
  • Delta Zeta Sorority
  • Alpha Xi Delta Sorority
  • Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority
  • Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity
  • Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity
  • Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity
  • Kappa Sigma Fraternity
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity
  • Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity
  • Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity

“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Martin, Marshall’s director of student conduct. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.”

All students and student organizations are subject to the rules of the student conduct system and Board of Governors Policy No. SA-1, Student Rights and Responsibilities.

If you would like to submit a complaint about a violation, click here.

No other information has been released.

