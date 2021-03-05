More details released about deadly chemical plant explosion in Belle

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More information is coming out related to a deadly chemical plant explosion last December in Belle.

According to the Chemical Safety Board (CSB), employees at the Optima Belle plant saw dark specks in chlorinated dry bleach powder being used during testing.

The explosion happened during the first round of testing. One person, a plant employee, died in the Dec. 8 incident.

The CSB is working to find out what the dark spots were and where they potentially came from.

