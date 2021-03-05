Advertisement

NAIA releases basketball tournament field

Shawnee State gets a #1 seed in the 2021 NAIA tournament
Shawnee State gets a #1 seed in the 2021 NAIA tournament(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six local programs are heading to the 2021 NAIA men’s and women’s national championship tournament which begins next week. The Shawnee State men’s team received a number one seed and a first round bye in the Crestview Hills bracket A and they will play the winner of Rochester (Mich.) and WVU Tech. Those games are March 12th and 13th and will be played at Thomas More University which is south of Cincinnati. The Rio Grande men play South Bend on March 12th at Indiana Wesleyan which is located in Marion.

On the women’s side, the Shawnee State women will play WVU Tech March 12th at Marian University which is located in Indianapolis while Rio Grande takes on Indiana Tech also on the 12th at Thomas More College.

