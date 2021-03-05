Neighbors, passersby help Lawrence County families fight house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two families are now searching for a new home after a fire on Friday claimed their duplex.

James Barker, who lives in the home in Kitts Hill, was cleaning up parts of his yard when all of a sudden, he saw smoke in his garage

“Before I could get the water hose hooked up, I heard a gas jug,” Barker said. “It didn’t explode and I heard the … you know, the ignition of it and then the flames come billowing out.”

Just down the road, the crew at Alford Home Solutions were finishing a job as they saw the flames

“Instinct kicked in with all of us,” said Doug Ganoe, a crew member who also served as a volunteer firefighter in Kanawha County.

That’s when the crew, along with some neighbors, assisted a fire truck that was already there by making sure water could flow to the house.

The home restoration crew says they even checked to make sure that some of the flammable things across the house were safe.

“That’s when these guys up here they started going upstairs and stuff like that,” crew member Christian Bush said.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Friends of the affected families have set up donation pages for both families that lost their home. Click here to access the Barker family fundraiser. Click here to access the Pierce family fundraiser.

