Ohio falls as does temperature!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There are dual lead weather stories going on as we head into this first weekend of March. Naturally the big story focuses on the steady fall of the Ohio River after a week of high water and flooding. Secondly and perhaps more importantly, a fresh batch of late season arctic air will be arriving from the north.

Let’s start with the return of a stiff north wind this Thursday evening. These winter blusters will send temperatures tumbling through the 20s by dawn. There will even been some rural hollows removed from the wind where lows will bottom in the teens!

Friday will feature a liberal dose of sunshine across the region. Temperatures will make it into the 40s,but just barely, as the northwest wind offsets the warming effects from the strengthening March sun.

Saturday will dawn cold and as a re-enforcing arctic front approaches the debate is on if we get some snow flurries or even a squall to coat the ground? Either way, yeah or nay with the snow, a cold weekend is at hand as highs make only the 40s and night time readings crash into the 20s.

But if it is milder spring weather you yearn for after a February and early March of storms, floods, ice, snow and cold, then next week’s dry sunshiny weather will suit you just fine with highs in time making it into the 60s!

