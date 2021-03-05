Pikeville Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccine to those 16+

PIKEVILLE, KY (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center is expanding registration for the coronavirus vaccine to anyone 16 years of age or older.

The hospital says this is for anyone who is 16 that is not already covered in the 1A, 1B, or 1C groups.

All registrations must be done online here.

Those who register will be put on standby.

Priority will be given to those in the 1A, 1B, and 1C groups.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.