Ravenswood manufacturer to play role in NASA Artemis Mission

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - NASA’s upcoming missions to the Moon and deep space will feature the handiwork of West Virginia manufacturers.

According to a press release from Constellium, NASA will be using their work on a launch pad for the upcoming Artemis I spaceship.

Constellium is a manufacturer of Airware®, an aluminum-lithium alloy solution. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will both utilize Airware® due to its strength, stiffness, and low density.

Constellium’s Ravenswood location “has the unique capability to produce very wide and thick plates for space modules,” the release states.

Artemis I is scheduled to launch in November 2021.

For more information on Constellium, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.