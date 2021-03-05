Advertisement

Roads still closed due to flooding in Kentucky

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Some roads are still closed due to high water.

According to the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9, flood gates are still up in Catlettsburg.

Here are roads that are still impacted by flooding:

Boyd County

  • KY 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street (milepoint 9), flood gates remain in place. Gates could come down Monday.

Greenup County

  • KY 1 closed north of the Carter-Greenup county line - milepoint 0.4 between Hopewell Road and KY 3306 (Tunnel Branch) due to pavement collapse, embankment slip. Repairs under way. Road closed until further notice.

Elliott County

  • KY 32 one lane, controlled by temporary signals a mile west of KY 7 at Newfoundland (milepoint 7.5) between the intersection and Clayton Skaggs Road, embankment slip. Repairs, and daytime closures, begin Monday.

