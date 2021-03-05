Advertisement

St. Joe girls back on the court and Boyd wins again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got some revenge Thursday night as the girls team beat Russell 67-62. It was just last week where the Red Devils gave them their first loss of the year. Boyd improves to 10-1 while Russell is now 11-5. In West Virginia, the St. Joe girls played their first game in almost a year and beat Scott 75-30.

Here are the highlights from both games.

