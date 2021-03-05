Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river
James Douglas Brown
Father charged after son shoots self in leg

Latest News

Buckingham Palace says the hospital stay is a precaution and not related to COVID-19.
Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
Pike Medical Center expands vaccine registration
Pikeville Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccine to those 16+
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
Floodgates at 10th and 12th street entrances of Harris Riverfront park in Huntington, W.Va. are...
Huntington floodgates are coming down